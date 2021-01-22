iHeartRadio
One Person Seriously Injured After Thursday Morning Shooting In Espanola; 3 Suspects Arrested

opp

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Albert Street in Espanola on Thursday (January 21) around 10 a.m.
Three suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and headed east on Highway 17, according to Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police.  

It was then Sudbury Police who tracked down the vehicle & they arrested 3 people believed to be involved while they were driving through Lively. 

This is a developing story.  

Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.p3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

