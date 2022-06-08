iHeartRadio
Online Fundraiser Created To Help Family Of Worker Seriously Injured In Flour Mill Accident

PHOTO CREDIT: From the online fundraiser

An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.

Cameron Stone was working to dismantle the Flour Mill silos when the boom lift he was in fell over. Stone was harnessed in the basket and was thrown to the ground.

An online fundraiser has been created to help the affected family

Here's what it says in the online fundraiser:

"It started as any other Monday, Cameron Stone went to work dismantling the silos at the flour mill 60 feet in the air when the lift fell over taking Cameron who was harnessed in the basket to the ground.

he sustained serious injuries from the fall.

currently in a medically induced coma, swelling on the brain, hip and pelvis shattered, a broken neck, both sides of the rib cage broken leaving him with tubes in to drain his lungs.

He had internal bleeding and they put a coil on the blood vessel.

it is still VERY touch and go at this time.

he’s a tough cookie, but it’s going to be a VERY long road to recovery.

im setting up this go fund me to help with any expenses as his wife is currently on maternity leave with their 1.5month old baby girl.

Anything helps"

