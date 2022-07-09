Online Services Coming Back In Sudbury and Across Canada

Rogers services started to come back on late last night after mobile and internet services went down across the country. 9-1-1 services, video court proceedings, and debit transactions among other things went dead starting around 5:00 am Friday in an, as yet, unexplained outage. Rogers president Tony Staffieri apologized and said the company would proactively credit all customers for the down time, but the company hasn't been able to offer a timeline for when everyone would be back up. Staffieri also said Rogers would make changes to -- quote -- ``meet and exceed'' expectations in the future.

Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he has stressed to Rogers that it is vital the company provide ``prompt and clear communication'' to those directly by those affected by the telecom's national outage. Rogers said last night it had started restoring mobile and internet services that had gone down early in the morning, affecting countless customers and even causing problems at Service Canada passport offices.

Experts say Friday's countrywide Rogers Communications outage is a sign that Canada needs to have more telecommunications competition. Academics have long been concerned by the domination of the country's telecom sector by three large carriers -- Rogers, Bell and Telus -- and have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada.

The Competition Bureau is currently fighting Rogers' plans to purchase Shaw Communications for 26-billion-dollars, saying the deal would bolster Rogers' monopoly.

Pure Country 91.7 is owned and operated by Bell Media which is a direct competitor of Rogers Communications Inc.