Online Voting Now Underway In Sudbury For The Upcoming Municipal Election

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Online voting is now underway. It’s time to make your voice heard!

As of 10 a.m. today, online voting for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election has officially begun. Greater Sudbury voters can cast their online ballot 24/7 from any computer, tablet or smartphone up until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Every eligible voter can vote for Mayor, Ward Councillor and School Board Trustee.

To vote online, voters must have their Voter Information Letter (VIL), which they should have received in the mail. The VIL contains the link to the online voting system and a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN). Voters will use the PIN and their date of birth to access the online voting system.

If you have not yet received a VIL you can:

Visit a Voter Registration Centre during regular business hours up until the close of voting on Election Day (October 24); or

Visit any in-person paper ballot voting location on Election Day (October 24) or an advance voting day (October 15 or 22) to check your information on the voters’ list and make any updates.

Citizen Service Centres (CSCs), Libraries and the One-Stop Services counter at Tom Davies Square are designated as Voter Registration Centres during their regular operating hours until October 24. For a full list of CSC/Library locations and operating hours, visit www.sudburylibraries.ca.

For step-by-step instructions and a video overview of how to vote online, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/elections/casting-your-ballot.

Prefer to cast a paper ballot?

Advance paper ballot voting will be offered at three locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, October 22. You can also visit any voting location between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, October 24. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/elections/for-voters for a full list of voting locations.

Reminder about duplicate VILs

It is possible for someone to receive more than one VIL in the mail. It is a violation of the Municipal Elections Act for a voter to vote more than once in a municipality, regardless of whether or not they receive more than one VIL, and it could result in fines or jail time.

If you receive more than one VIL, keep the one that most accurately matches your identification. Then take one of the following steps for the duplicate letter:

Dispose of it

Print ‘Duplicate – Return to Sender’ on it and drop it in any Canada Post mailbox

Bring it with you when you go to vote and give it to an election official, letting them know it’s a duplicate

Take it to any Voter Registration Centre during their regular business hours up until the close of voting on Election Day and let them know it’s a duplicate

For more information on the election, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/elections.