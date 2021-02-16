Only Centennial & Countryside Arenas Available For Public Use Until Mid-March In Sudbury

Under the Province’s new guidelines, arenas are permitted to open starting February 16. Staff are currently preparing the facilities for safe reopening and will contact user groups directly regarding scheduling and ice allocation. More information on exact opening dates will be provided next week.

Staff are currently reviewing and adjusting Ice Association and Adult Group contracts to reflect the end of the stay at home order. Revised agreements will be emailed to groups through the booking system. For users who paid for ice time from February 11 to 15, a credit will be applied to their account to use for future bookings.

A number of City facilities have been identified as locations for vaccination clinics, including four community arenas. Vaccinations are critical to our community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and arenas are the ideal large, accessible spaces for these clinics. As a result, Carmichael and Dr. Edgar Leclair will not be available for public use at this time. Centennial and Countryside will only be available for public use until mid-March. Staff will work directly with user groups on a process to reallocate ice at other facilities.

For more information on arenas, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/arenas.