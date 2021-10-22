Only In Sudbury Does A Moose Show Up To A Party!
Only in Northern Ontario does a MOOSE show up to join a party...
There is a video which has gone Sudbury viral from resident Jacob Rintala...
He and his friends were hangining out in his shed recently, when a moose decided to stick his big nose in & see what the comotion was all about.
In an interview with CTV News Northern Ontario, Jacob said, "It was my first encounter with the moose. He came to say 'hi' and stuck around my farm for the rest of the weekend."
He said the animal was not aggressive at all and even let Rintala pet it several times.
