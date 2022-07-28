Ontario Fire Rangers Head West To Manitoba To Help With Their Wildfire Situation

PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires Twitter

The province of Manitoba has requested assistance with their wildfire situation.

AFFES has deployed an additional 40 Ontario Fire Rangers and five fire management personnel to assist partners to the west.

IN NORTHERN ONTARIO:

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on July 27.

North Bay 17: Confirmed this afternoon. It is a 0.1 hectare lightning fire located 50 metres west of McLaren Lake and 0.5 kilometres east of Spawning Lake. It is being held.

Kirkland Lake 5: Confirmed this afternoon. It is a 0.1 hectare lightning fire located four kilometres north of Lady Evelyn Lake and one kilometre west of Taylor Lake. It is not under control.

There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Sault Ste. Marie, up to Hearst and to the Far North is showing a low fire hazard. South of Parry Sound, up to Sudbury and Temiskaming Shores, as well as Algonquin Park are showing a high fire hazard. The reminder of the region is at a moderate fire hazard.