Ontario Fire Rangers Heading To Ottawa To Help With Storm Clean-Up Efforts
PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires (Twitter)
We were reading this morning that "Forty Ontario Fire Rangers and six fire management personnel from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services are headed east to our Nation's Capital where they will assist City of Ottawa staff with the ongoing storm clean-up efforts."
Thank you all!
