iHeartRadio
25°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Ontario Fire Rangers Heading To Ottawa To Help With Storm Clean-Up Efforts

FTy4az4X0AU5FmM

PHOTO CREDIT: Ontario Forest Fires (Twitter)

We were reading this morning that "Forty Ontario Fire Rangers and six fire management personnel from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services are headed east to our Nation's Capital where they will assist City of Ottawa staff with the ongoing storm clean-up efforts."

Thank you all!

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Website

Instagram