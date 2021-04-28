Ontario Has Now Seen COVID Cases Decline Overall For 4 Straight Days
The number of COVID cases in the Province is falling overall...Yesterday (Tuesday) saw a fourth straight day of those numbers on a steady decline.
Here in Sudbury, although we saw a few more cases resolved yesterday (Tuesday), we did see our total number go up a bit to 96...
That's up from 89 the previous day.
But it's still the first time in a while that we've been below 100.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding all eligible individuals to call now to book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available throughout Sudbury and districts.
