Ontario Has Now Seen COVID Cases Decline Overall For 4 Straight Days

The number of COVID cases in the Province is falling overall...Yesterday (Tuesday) saw a fourth straight day of those numbers on a steady decline.  

Here in Sudbury, although we saw a few more cases resolved yesterday (Tuesday), we did see our total number go up a bit to 96...

That's up from 89 the previous day.  

But it's still the first time in a while that we've been below 100.  

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding all eligible individuals to call now to book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available throughout Sudbury and districts.

