Ontario Parents Will Receive At Least $400 Cash In Pandemic Payout

The following is from CTV News:

Ontario parents will receive another round of pandemic pay, as the provincial government doubles the COVID-19 cheques for families.

The Ford Government announced families will receive $400 per school-aged child in 2021 – up from $200 last year – and $500 for children with special needs to help cover increased technology costs of online learning among other COVID-19 expenses.

"It won't solve every problem, but it helps," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in the Ontario Legislature. "It's one of the simplest, quickest and most direct ways we can make a difference."

