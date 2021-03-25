Ontario Parents Will Receive At Least $400 Cash In Pandemic Payout
The following is from CTV News:
Ontario parents will receive another round of pandemic pay, as the provincial government doubles the COVID-19 cheques for families.
The Ford Government announced families will receive $400 per school-aged child in 2021 – up from $200 last year – and $500 for children with special needs to help cover increased technology costs of online learning among other COVID-19 expenses.
"It won't solve every problem, but it helps," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in the Ontario Legislature. "It's one of the simplest, quickest and most direct ways we can make a difference."
