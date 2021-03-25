Ontario Parents Will Receive At Least $400 Cash In Pandemic Payout

The following is from CTV News:

Ontario parents will receive another round of pandemic pay, as the provincial government doubles the COVID-19 cheques for families.

The Ford Government announced families will receive $400 per school-aged child in 2021 – up from $200 last year – and $500 for children with special needs to help cover increased technology costs of online learning among other COVID-19 expenses.

READ MORE HERE

"It won't solve every problem, but it helps," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in the Ontario Legislature. "It's one of the simplest, quickest and most direct ways we can make a difference."