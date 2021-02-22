iHeartRadio
Ontario Parks Reporting Almost A 100% Increase In Camping Reservations For 2021

It seems that CAMPING's popularity has sky-rocketed over the past year.   

Ontario Parks says they’ve seen almost 100% increase in reservations (bookings made between January 1 and February 5) over the same time last year!

With double the number of customers attempting to make reservations during the months of July and August compared to last year, it is more competitive when trying to obtain a site.

In many instances, there can be hundreds of customers vying for the same site for the same arrival date.

These are six tips to optimize your reservation experience:

http://www.ontarioparks.com/parksblog/ontario-parks-reservation-tips/

