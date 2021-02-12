Soooo should we now call it "April Break"???

(Photo Credit: ctvnews.ca)

The Ontario government has said it will postpone March Break for students and teachers for a month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon alongside Ontario's top Health Officials.

The week-long break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-19, will now take place on the week of April 12th.

"Postponing March Break, not cancelling it, is an important way that schools can help to limit community transmission," Lecce said.

