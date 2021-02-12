Ontario Postponing March Break For A Month; "April Break" Will Be The Week Of April 12th
The Ontario government has said it will postpone March Break for students and teachers for a month.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon alongside Ontario's top Health Officials.
The week-long break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-19, will now take place on the week of April 12th.
"Postponing March Break, not cancelling it, is an important way that schools can help to limit community transmission," Lecce said.
