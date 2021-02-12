iHeartRadio
Ontario Postponing March Break For A Month; "April Break" Will Be The Week Of April 12th

Stephen-Lecce-CTV

Soooo should we now call it "April Break"???

(Photo Credit: ctvnews.ca)

The Ontario government has said it will postpone March Break for students and teachers for a month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon alongside Ontario's top Health Officials.

The week-long break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-19, will now take place on the week of April 12th.

"Postponing March Break, not cancelling it, is an important way that schools can help to limit community transmission," Lecce said.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

