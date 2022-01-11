iHeartRadio
Ontario Schools Reopening For In-Person Learning On Jan. 17

classroom

You may have heard some rumblings over the past 24 hours regarding Ontario kids heading BACK to the classroom...While many assumed remote learning would last for at least a month, it seems that will NOT be the case.  

Ontario schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Doug Ford government confirmed to CP24 Monday.  

From CTV News: "The decision to close schools was made amid surging COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, which has seen hospitals faced with higher than usual patient volumes and staff shortages."

READ MORE HERE

