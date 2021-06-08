Open Air Fire Ban Now In Effect For Greater Sudbury

The following is from the City of Greater Sudbury:

With extremely hot and dry weather conditions expected to continue through the coming days, the City of Greater Sudbury has declared an open air fire ban effective Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

All open air fires, including campfires, chiminea fireplaces, crop residue fires, fireworks, and any other type of outdoor burning, are prohibited. All open air fire permits are cancelled for the duration of the ban.

Gas-fired and charcoal barbecues and outdoor propane fireplaces are still permitted.

The forest fire hazard index in the region is currently extreme. Local weather forecasts for the next two weeks show no sustained or significant rain events to help mitigate that index, and water conditions in rural area lakes, ponds, creeks and swamps are low. A number of neighbouring communities have also implemented fire bans, including Parry Sound and Markstay-Warren.

To report a fire during a ban, call 911. Should a violation of the fire ban result in response by firefighters, individuals responsible may be charged for the full cost of the service call.

Conditions will be monitored daily. The City will update residents when conditions improve and the ban can be lifted.