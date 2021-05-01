iHeartRadio
Open Houses on Sudbury Zoning By-law Amendment for LaSalle Corridor

Lasalle_Corridor_Study_Logo

Join one of two virtual open houses to discuss the next steps in the LaSalle Boulevard Corridor Plan and Strategy (LBCPS). The City of Greater Sudbury is considering an amendment to zoning by-law 2010-100Z. The amendment seeks to create a new zoning framework for the corridor, including rezoning parcels along the corridor to a “C2”, General Commercial Special, and introducing a requirement to have new buildings built closer to the street.

In 2018, Council endorsed the LBCPS, which includes a number of recommendations to create a new land use framework for the corridor, including integrating increased infrastructure to support public transit, and policies to improve the look and use of public and private lands.

This new zoning by-law will pave the way for the implementation of the new vision for LaSalle Boulevard, as adopted by Council with Official Plan Amendment No. 102 in April 2020.

Residents are invited to provide their feedback on the draft zoning by-law amendment at one of the following virtual Zoom sessions:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021
5 to 8 p.m.,
https://www.greatersudbury.ca/lasallemay4;

Wednesday, May 5, 2021
1 to 4 p.m.
https://www.greatesudbury.ca/lasallemay5      
  
The sessions will begin with a short presentation and will be followed by a question and answer period.

Residents who are unable to attend a session can view the presentation and related documents, and submit feedback on overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca until 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021.

The amended by-law will be presented to Council for its consideration in the third quarter of this fiscal year

You may be interested in...

  • 1-5206386

    Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury Woman

    OPP have laid charges in the death of 40-year-old Amanda Oake in December 2020 near Tilton Lake Road. Kevin Fraser, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury has been charged with Second Degree Murder, and committing an Indignity to a Dead Body. Fraser will be held in custody until his court date May 6.
  • Stucture Fire #1

    OPP Looking for Public Help in French River Arson

    An unoccupied camp in French River is the scene of an arson investigation. Firefighters were called to a structural fire at the site on Turenne Road around 1:00 Thursday morning. The building suffered extensive damage before crews could put out the fire. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.
  • road-closed-sign-2079685_1280

    UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater Sudbury

    OPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
