Open Houses on Sudbury Zoning By-law Amendment for LaSalle Corridor

Join one of two virtual open houses to discuss the next steps in the LaSalle Boulevard Corridor Plan and Strategy (LBCPS). The City of Greater Sudbury is considering an amendment to zoning by-law 2010-100Z. The amendment seeks to create a new zoning framework for the corridor, including rezoning parcels along the corridor to a “C2”, General Commercial Special, and introducing a requirement to have new buildings built closer to the street.

In 2018, Council endorsed the LBCPS, which includes a number of recommendations to create a new land use framework for the corridor, including integrating increased infrastructure to support public transit, and policies to improve the look and use of public and private lands.

This new zoning by-law will pave the way for the implementation of the new vision for LaSalle Boulevard, as adopted by Council with Official Plan Amendment No. 102 in April 2020.

Residents are invited to provide their feedback on the draft zoning by-law amendment at one of the following virtual Zoom sessions:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

5 to 8 p.m.,

https://www.greatersudbury.ca/lasallemay4;

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

1 to 4 p.m.

https://www.greatesudbury.ca/lasallemay5



The sessions will begin with a short presentation and will be followed by a question and answer period.

Residents who are unable to attend a session can view the presentation and related documents, and submit feedback on overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca until 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021.

The amended by-law will be presented to Council for its consideration in the third quarter of this fiscal year