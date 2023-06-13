Open Liquor & Drugs Found In Man's Vehicle While At Sudbury Gas Station
The following is a release from the OPP:
A driver has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic complaint.
On June 8, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
The vehicle was located at a local fuel station and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.
A search of the vehicle located open liquor and a small amount of drugs, suspected to be cannabis.
As a result of the investigation, a 59 year-old man from Blind River, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous operation
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 5, 2023, in Sudbury.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.
