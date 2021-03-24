OPP Arrest Person Twice On The Same Day

On March 22, 2021, at approximately 10:26 a.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance at a government building on Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake.

A person was causing a disturbance and therefore asked to leave the property. The person refused to do so and police were called. Police tried to reason with the person with negative results. Subsequently, the person was arrested, charged and later released with conditions not to return to that property.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., police were called again to the government building because the person was trying to get in, causing another disturbance. The person was arrested again and this time held for bail.

A 35 year-old woman of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Fail to Leave Premises When Directed

Causing a Disturbance (Two Counts)

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on March 24, 2021.