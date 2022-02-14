OPP Ask You To Be Cautious Of Romance Scams On Valentine's Day
It's Valentine's Day today & Canadians should be on the lookout for Romance Scams.
The OPP advises to protect yourself by never, under any circumstances, send money to someone you’ve never met.
Prevent victimization.
Tips to prevent scams & more info at: http://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Females Followed By Suspicious Man in Black PickupGreater Sudbury Police are looking to identify a suspicious male who has been following female pedestrians in the Lasalle area. Reports a white male with glasses in a black pickup was following women came in between February 1st and 6th. Anyone with information should call police or Crimestoppers.
-
Missing 13 Year Old Has Been Found By Greater Sudbury PoliceChloe has been found by Greater Sudbury Police. The family and authorities extend their thanks to everyone who aided in the search.
-
Most Support Military Force to Remove Ottawa ProtestersA new poll by Maru Public Opinion says 53 per cent of Canadians approve the use of force by the military to remove truckers, their families, and others refusing to leave protest sites across the country. Those surveyed supported the use of tear gas with the understanding that could result in injury.