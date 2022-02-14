iHeartRadio
-13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Ask You To Be Cautious Of Romance Scams On Valentine's Day

OPP

It's Valentine's Day today & Canadians should be on the lookout for Romance Scams.

The OPP advises to protect yourself by never, under any circumstances, send money to someone you’ve never met.

Prevent victimization.

Tips to prevent scams & more info at: http://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

You may be interested in...

  • Pickup

    Sudbury Females Followed By Suspicious Man in Black Pickup

    Greater Sudbury Police are looking to identify a suspicious male who has been following female pedestrians in the Lasalle area. Reports a white male with glasses in a black pickup was following women came in between February 1st and 6th. Anyone with information should call police or Crimestoppers.
  • good-news

    Missing 13 Year Old Has Been Found By Greater Sudbury Police

    Chloe has been found by Greater Sudbury Police. The family and authorities extend their thanks to everyone who aided in the search.
  • Ottawa

    Most Support Military Force to Remove Ottawa Protesters

    A new poll by Maru Public Opinion says 53 per cent of Canadians approve the use of force by the military to remove truckers, their families, and others refusing to leave protest sites across the country. Those surveyed supported the use of tear gas with the understanding that could result in injury.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram