OPP Charge 2 More People From Sudbury For Stunt Driving

OPP

On April 5, 2021 at 10:50 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69, in Cox Township, when a vehicle was stopped for traveling at 165 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:

  • Race a motor vehicle

 

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and vehicle impoundment for the same period of time.

The accused was released on a Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 1, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On April 5, 2021 at 9:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Front Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls), when a vehicle was stopped for traveling at 108 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 60 km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:

  • Race a motor vehicle

 

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and vehicle impoundment for the same period.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2021, in West Nipissing.

