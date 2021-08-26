iHeartRadio
17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Charge 2 Stunt Drivers Within An Hour; Charges Being Laid

E9pnhIoXoAEWbtk

Manitoulin OPP say THIS was the 2nd vehicle impounded within an hour after stunt driving on Lee Valley Road in Massey.

The driver was clocked travelling 101 km/h in a 40 zone!

Make road safety a priority & slow down!

These drivers face licence suspensions, the loss of their vehicles for 14 days & a court date.

Drivers who are involved in stunt driving or street racing will be subject to:

• An immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension

• An immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment at roadside (whether it is your vehicle or not)

• A minimum fine of $2,000 and a maximum fine of $10,000

• A jail term of up to six months

• A post-conviction licence suspension of up to two years for the first conviction, and up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years

• Six demerit points

Motorists are reminded that effective July 1st 2021, the Ministry of Transportation made several amendments to the Highway Traffic Act with respect to stunt driving and street racing in Ontario. Specifically, drivers charged with stunt driving now face a 14-day motor vehicle impoundment (previously seven-day impoundment). Further, drivers found to be speeding in excess of 40 km/h or more on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h can now be charged with stunt driving.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram