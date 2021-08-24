iHeartRadio
OPP Clock Driver Travelling 154 KM/H In A Posted 100 Zone; Stunt Driving Charges Laid

OPP

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On August 20, 2021 at 10:41 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 154 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old person from Brampton was charged with:

  • Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

 

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2022, in Sudbury.

