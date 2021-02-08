OPP Confirm The Sunday Night HWY 69 Collision Was Fatal

Update:

On February 8, 2021 at 12:09 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a two motor vehicle collision involving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Highway 69, north of Estaire Road in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 69 and collided with a north bound CMV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the CMV did not receive any injuries.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Update:

Highway has since been reopened.

Original:

Update: #Closure #Sudbury #HWY69 between Richard Lake Drive and Hwy 7279 Estaire Road - All lanes remain closed in both directions due to a collision.

This is a developing story!