iHeartRadio
-15°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Confirm The Sunday Night HWY 69 Collision Was Fatal

OPP

Update:

On February 8, 2021 at 12:09 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a two motor vehicle collision involving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Highway 69, north of Estaire Road in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 69 and collided with a north bound CMV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the CMV did not receive any injuries.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Update:

Highway has since been reopened. 

Original:

Update: #Closure #Sudbury #HWY69 between Richard Lake Drive and Hwy 7279 Estaire Road - All lanes remain closed in both directions due to a collision.

This is a developing story!

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram