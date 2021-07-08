OPP Confirm Tuesday Afternoon's Collision On HWY 69 Was Fatal
The following is from the Ontario Provincial Police:
"On July 6, 2021 at 3:13 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 69, French River.
The highway was closed for approximately six hours in both directions, the preliminary investigation indicated the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 69, crossed the centre median, southbound lanes and collided with a rock cut.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Craig BAGSHAW, a 43-year-old resident from Barrie.
The investigation into this fatal collision is continuing and the OPP is appealing to the public for information. If you witnessed this collision or have any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."
