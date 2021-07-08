iHeartRadio
12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Confirm Tuesday Afternoon's Collision On HWY 69 Was Fatal

OPP

The following is from the Ontario Provincial Police:

"On July 6, 2021 at 3:13 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 69, French River.

The highway was closed for approximately six hours in both directions, the preliminary investigation indicated the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 69, crossed the centre median, southbound lanes and collided with a rock cut.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Craig BAGSHAW, a 43-year-old resident from Barrie.

The investigation into this fatal collision is continuing and the OPP is appealing to the public for information. If you witnessed this collision or have any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram