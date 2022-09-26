OPP Discover This Stunt Driver Also Had A Suspended License; Charges Laid
Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detachment recently stopped a vehicle, travelling 149 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69 in French River.
As it turns out, the driver was also a suspended driver.
The 38 year-old person, from Missisauga was charged accordingly.
The vehicle was towed at the owners’ expense.
Slow down & drive safe!
You may be interested in...
-
18 Year-Old Caught Going 167 KM/H On HWY 69; Stunt Driving Charges LaidProvincial Police remind you to slow down & drive safe.
-
Sudbury Police Locate 11 Year-Old Anna Peltier-Laidley In Good HealthSudbury Police thank you for your help.
-
Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools under 'hold and secure'Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.