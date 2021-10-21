iHeartRadio
OPP Identify 2 Victims Of Fatal HWY 144 Vehicle Collision

OPP

Members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the two deceased involved in the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 144, near Marina Road in the City of Greater Sudbury on October 7, 2021.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 144 and collided with a northbound pickup truck, while passing. The SUV then collided with the southbound CMV.

The SUV became engulfed in flames, which was later extinguished by Greater Sudbury Fire Service.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced deceased and have been identified as 64-year-old William TIBBO and 70-year-old Sandra (Sandi) TIBBO from the Community of Chesley.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.

If you have any information regarding this collision contact the Nipissing West OPP at: 705-564-6900, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

