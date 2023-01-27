OPP Identify 29 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Who Went Through The Ice On Oastler Lake

The following is a release from the OPP:

Heather LOCKWOOD, 29 years-of-age of Sudbury, is confirmed deceased after going through the ice on a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) on Oastler Lake in Seguin Township.

On January 25, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Seguin Township Fire Department responded to a missing person on Oastler Lake.

Police were advised that a person did not return to a planned location and after a search of the lake MSV tracks lead to open water.