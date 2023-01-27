iHeartRadio
-17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Identify 29 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Who Went Through The Ice On Oastler Lake


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

Heather LOCKWOOD, 29 years-of-age of Sudbury, is confirmed deceased after going through the ice on a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) on Oastler Lake in Seguin Township.

On January 25, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Seguin Township Fire Department responded to a missing person on Oastler Lake.

Police were advised that a person did not return to a planned location and after a search of the lake MSV tracks lead to open water.

You may be interested in...

  • OPP

    OPP Identify 29 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Who Went Through The Ice On Oastler Lake

    Heather LOCKWOOD, 29 years-of-age of Sudbury, is confirmed deceased after going through the ice on a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) on Oastler Lake in Seguin Township.
  • WANTEDMAN

    Police Searching For Wanted Fugitive (Jason Laro) In Sudbury

    It is alleged that on January 8th, 2023, Jason Laro was driving impaired at high speeds throughout the city with no concern for public safety. Moments later, the vehicle was found unoccupied and police observed Jason starting another vehicle. When he spoke with officers he showed signs of impairment and provided a false name. He then drove off causing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck and narrowly missing the parked cruiser.
  • WolvesIndigenous

    Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Indigenous Jersey

    Sudbury Wolves will partner with Shakagamik-Kwe Health Centre on a limited edition indigenous jersey for Friday’s game against the Windsor Spitfires. The jerseys will be auctioned to support Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness. Information on the auction is available at sudburywolves.com.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram