iHeartRadio
17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Identify Victim Of Fatal HWY 144 Vehicle Collision; Police Now Searching For Dash Cam Footage

OPP

UPDATE:

On June 20, 2022, members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified Jean DESJARDINS, 46 years-of-age from Onaping as the decease from the motor vehicle collision, which occurred on June 19, 2022, on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The OPP are requesting assistance from the public from any vehicles with dash cameras, especially commercial motor vehicles, travelling between Dowling and Onaping on Highway 144 between 12:00-2:00 p.m. on June 19, 2022.

If anyone has any information regarding this motor vehicle collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On June 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 144, between Dowling and Onaping Falls, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The collision is under investigation and will be closed in both directions for about eight hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this motor vehicle collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000"

 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram