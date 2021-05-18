OPP In Sudbury Charge 20 Year-Old For Speeding 130 KM/H In A Posted 60 Zone
The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:
"On May 14, 2021 at 11:18 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17, Sudbury, when a vehicle was stopped for traveling at 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 60 km/h zone.
As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:
- Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).
The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and vehicle impoundment for the same period.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 19, 2021, in Sudbury."
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.