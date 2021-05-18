OPP In Sudbury Charge 20 Year-Old For Speeding 130 KM/H In A Posted 60 Zone

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

"On May 14, 2021 at 11:18 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17, Sudbury, when a vehicle was stopped for traveling at 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 60 km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and vehicle impoundment for the same period.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 19, 2021, in Sudbury."