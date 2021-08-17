OPP In Sudbury Lay 4 Impaired Driving Charges In 7 Days

The following are release from Ontario Provincial Police in the Nipissing West Detachment:

On August 7, 2021 at 11:48 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a traffic compliant on Front Street, Nipissing West (Sturgeon Falls).

While speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing

As a result of the investigation, a 36 year-old from Ottawa, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 2, 2021, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 38th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.

---------------------------------------------------------

On August 10, 2021 at 4:28 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a traffic compliant of a possible impaired driver on Highway 535, St. Charles.

Officer's located the vehicle, which initially failed to stop when signalled by police. The vehicle was located shortly after parked on the side of the highway.

It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing

As a result of the investigation, a 29 year-old man from St. Charles, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Drive motor vehicle - no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Use plate not authorized for vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA

Fail to stop for police, contrary to section 216(1) of the HTA

Drive motor vehicle, no permit, contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the HTA

Drive motor vehicle - not equipped with ignition interlock device, contrary section 11, O. Reg 287/08 of the HTA

The accused was released by way of both an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 16, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 39th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.

----------------------------

On August 12, 2021 at 23:56 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Highway 575, West Nipissing.

It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing

As a result of the investigation a 61 year-old from West Nipissing, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(b) of the CC

The accused was released by way of both an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 7, 2021, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 40th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.

------------------------

On August 14, 2021 at 8:18 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a motor vehicle, travelling over 170 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 17, West Nipissing.

It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 36 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Race a motor vehicle - Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released by way of both an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 7, 2021, in West Nipissing.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for fourteen days.

This incident marks the 41st driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021.