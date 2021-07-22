OPP In Sudbury Use Spike Strip To Stop Erratic Driver On HWY 17
The following is from Provincial Police in the Nipissing West Detachment:
On July 20, 2021, members of the Nipissing West Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint regarding a motor vehicle speeding and driving in an unsafe manner on Highway 17, in Baldwin Township.
OPP located the motor vehicle on Highway 17 near Lorne Falls Road in Greater Sudbury where the driver failed to stop for police. A spike belt was deployed successfully and the vehicle was safely stopped. The driver was subsequently arrested.
As a result, Gurwinder SODHI, 28-years-old of Brampton Ontario, was charged with:
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code (two counts), contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 - in Canada, contrary to section 354 (1)(a) of the CC
- Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC
- Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC
- Failure to Comply with Release Order - Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC
- Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail Court on July 21, 2021 in Espanola.
