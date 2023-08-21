iHeartRadio
OPP Investigating A Drowning Incident On Papineau Lake


OPP

On August 17, 2023, just after 11:00 a.m. members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP Snowmobile, All-Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement Unit (SAVE), Papineau-Cameron Fire Department and District of Nipissing Paramedic Services responded to a possible drowning on Papineau Lake in Papineau-Cameron Township.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) attended and recovered a body from the water.

The deceased is a 19-year-old from Fenwick.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

