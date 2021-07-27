iHeartRadio
OPP Investigating After Body Of North Bay Man Found In Lake Nipissing

OPP

The following is from Provincial Police in North Bay:

On July 17, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Marine Unit were called regarding a body floating in Lake Nipissing near Goose Island.

 

The deceased has been identified as Trevor MILMINE, 43 years of age of North Bay.

 

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP North East Region Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

 

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

