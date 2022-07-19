iHeartRadio
30°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Investigating After Dog Attack In French River

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 14, 2022, at 12:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an animal complaint involving a dog at a residence on St. David Street, French River. 

The investigation revealed the owner of a mixed breed dog, had been attacked and was airlifted by ORNGE to the local hospital with serious non-life threating injuries. 

French River By-Law seized the dog, as the investigation is still on going with the assistance of the Nipissing West Crime unit of the OPP.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram