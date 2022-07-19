OPP Investigating After Dog Attack In French River

The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 14, 2022, at 12:20 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an animal complaint involving a dog at a residence on St. David Street, French River.

The investigation revealed the owner of a mixed breed dog, had been attacked and was airlifted by ORNGE to the local hospital with serious non-life threating injuries.

French River By-Law seized the dog, as the investigation is still on going with the assistance of the Nipissing West Crime unit of the OPP.