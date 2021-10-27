OPP Investigating After Someone Tampered With Railroad Tracks

The following is a release from the Ontario Provincial Police:

"On October 25, 2021 shortly before 8:00 a.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a call for a mischief on the railway system near Taggart Lake Road, in the Town of Mattawa.

Further investigation revealed that sometime between October 21 and October 25, unknown person(s) tampered with the rails by removing parts of the rail that affect the switch mechanism. Furthermore, at a short distance away, objects had been stacked on the tracks.

Railway tracks, yards and equipment are private property. Playing on them is dangerous and illegal. This senseless act could have caused a train to derail, resulting in severe damage, injury or death.

The OPP reminds everyone to stay clear of railway tracks. No matter how scheduled a train seems, there is always the possibility of an unscheduled train roaring down the tracks.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this mischief should immediately contact the North Bay OPP at: 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online to: ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."