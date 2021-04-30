OPP Investigating Arson After Damage Done To Seasonal Residence In French River
Nipissing West OPP & OFM are investigating an arson on a seasonal residence on Turenne Rd, French River.
Provincial Police are seeking assistance from the Community.
If you have any information about this arson, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Couple Goes Above & Beyond To Get A Play Structure For Their Neighbour's GrandchildrenWe absolutely LOVE these types of good news stories from right HERE in Sudbury!
-
Health Officials Remind All Eligible Sudbury Residents To Book Their COVID Vaccine AppointmentPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding all eligible individuals to call now to book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available throughout Sudbury and districts.
-
Sudbury Sees Another Significant Drop In Active (Known) COVID CasesA significant drop Wednesday brings us to 81 active, known cases as of Thursday morning.