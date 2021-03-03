iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Investigating Cyber Crime At Northern Ontario High School

OPP

On February 28, 2021, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) commenced an investigation involving the transmission of inappropriate images. 

A social media account for Espanola High School was replicated by an individual who sent the inappropriate images to staff and students.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who may have received any explicit materials from the account are being asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Police would like to remind the public to remain vigilant when using social media platforms.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram