OPP Investigating Fatal Collision Involving A Tractor & Train
The following is a release from the OPP:
"One person is deceased after a collision between a farm tractor and a train.
On January 7, 2022, at approximately 9:38 a.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Callander Fire Department, and the Powassan Fire Department responded to a report of a collision involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 in Trout Creek.
The occupant of the farm tractor, Larry CIGLEN, 80 years-of-age of Trout Creek was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME)."
