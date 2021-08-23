iHeartRadio
27°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Investigating Fatal Collision On HWY 144; Road Is Completely Closed

OPP

On August 23, 2021 at 10:14 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a fatal single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144, north of Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, in the District of Sudbury.

The highway will be closed in both directions until the investigation is completed and

Motorist are advised to use Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) as a detour.

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) are attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram