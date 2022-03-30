iHeartRadio
OPP Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision On HWY 17 Near North Shore

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On March 29, 2022, shortly after 3:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Algoma District Paramedic Services, the North Shore Fire Department and Hydro One responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck on Highway 17 (west of Long Street) in Algoma Mills.

 

Investigation determined a pick-up truck was travelling westbound when it left the highway and rolled onto its roof in the south side ditch. The unidentified driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released pending a post-mortem examination that is scheduled to take place in Sault Ste Marie at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) at a later date.

 

The investigation is on-going with the OPP's North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

 

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

