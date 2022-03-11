iHeartRadio
OPP Investigating Mischief At Canada Post Office In Mindemoya

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On Monday March 7, 2022 the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of damaged mailboxes and missing items that occurred at the Canada Post office in the Town of Mindemoya.

Unknown person(s) forcefully opened numerous mailboxes, causing extensive damage, then stole mail and other packages from inside.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

