OPP Investigating Multiple Snowmobile Thefts

On March 16, 2022 at 2:10 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft from a seasonal property on Riding Stable Road, West Nipissing.

Sometime between, March 13-16 2022, unknown person(s) attended the property and removed two snowmobiles. One being a 2012 purple (originally black) Artic Cat ProCross F11 turbo with licence number 8AL048 and the second being a 2013 black and white F11 with licence number 8AF946.

Officers are seeking the public's assistance in locating the missing property and to identifying the person or persons involved.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.