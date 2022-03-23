iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Investigating Multiple Snowmobile Thefts

Sled #1

On March 16, 2022 at 2:10 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft from a seasonal property on Riding Stable Road, West Nipissing.     

Sometime between, March 13-16 2022, unknown person(s) attended the property and removed two snowmobiles. One being a 2012 purple (originally black) Artic Cat ProCross F11 turbo with licence number 8AL048 and the second being a 2013 black and white F11 with licence number 8AF946.

Officers are seeking the public's assistance in locating the missing property and to identifying the person or persons involved.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram