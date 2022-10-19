OPP Investigating Serious Assault After Pedestrian Was Struck By A Vehicle

The following is from the OPP:

"On October 16, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9-1-1 call on Highway 64, West Nipissing involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Investigation revealed that after being struck by a vehicle, the pedestrian was then assaulted by its occupants who then left prior to the arrival of police.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries by Nipissing Paramedic Services.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately three hours, to allow Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) to attended and process the scene.

Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, but the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

Nipissing West OPP members are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the OPP Nipissing West Crime Unit.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."