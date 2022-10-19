iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Investigating Serious Assault After Pedestrian Was Struck By A Vehicle


OPP

The following is from the OPP:

"On October 16, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 9-1-1 call on Highway 64, West Nipissing involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Investigation revealed that after being struck by a vehicle, the pedestrian was then assaulted by its occupants who then left prior to the arrival of police.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries by Nipissing Paramedic Services.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately three hours, to allow Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) to attended and process the scene.

Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, but the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

Nipissing West OPP members are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the OPP Nipissing West Crime Unit.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram