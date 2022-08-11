OPP Investigating Wednesday's Head-On Collision On HWY 144

The following is a release from the OPP:

"Members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have open Highway 144 in both directions.

The highway was closed on August 10, 2022, at 3:55 a.m., after members from the Nipissing West OPP, Sudbury Paramedic Services and Sudbury Fire Department responded to a head on collision on Highway 144, between Lively and Chelmsford, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The OPP are still investigating the cause of the collision and will provide further details when they become available.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."