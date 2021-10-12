iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP Lift Shelter In Place Of Safety Advisory for Billings Township Residents; Incident Resolved

OPP

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police in the Manitoulin region:

"A barricaded person incident in Billings Township has ended safely with no injuries.

Members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at approximately 4:07 a.m. (Monday) on Main Street in Billings Township.

A shelter in place of safety advisory was implemented.

Assisting with this occurrence were OPP Crime Unit members from the Manitoulin Detachment, an OPP Emergency Response Team, an OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, an OPP Canine Unit, OPP Negotiators, an OPP Remotely Piloted Aerial System and an OPP Critical Incident Commander.

The identity of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim. This investigation is continuing. Further updates will be provided once available.

Thank-you to the public for adhering to the shelter in place of safety. Main street has been re-opened."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram