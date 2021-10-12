OPP Lift Shelter In Place Of Safety Advisory for Billings Township Residents; Incident Resolved
The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police in the Manitoulin region:
"A barricaded person incident in Billings Township has ended safely with no injuries.
Members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at approximately 4:07 a.m. (Monday) on Main Street in Billings Township.
A shelter in place of safety advisory was implemented.
Assisting with this occurrence were OPP Crime Unit members from the Manitoulin Detachment, an OPP Emergency Response Team, an OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, an OPP Canine Unit, OPP Negotiators, an OPP Remotely Piloted Aerial System and an OPP Critical Incident Commander.
The identity of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim. This investigation is continuing. Further updates will be provided once available.
Thank-you to the public for adhering to the shelter in place of safety. Main street has been re-opened."
