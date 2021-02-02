OPP Locate Stolen Vehicle & Lay 22 Charges Against 3 People
On January 28, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Highway 69 near Britt, north of Parry Sound. Officers attempted to stop a southbound vehicle which fled from police. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 69 in Pointe Au Baril, Ontario.
As a result of further investigation, a 38 year-old woman, a 21 year-old woman, both of Sudbury, Ontario, and a 36 year-old of Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Ontario are charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime - over $5000
- Possession of a Schedule I substance - methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance - cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance - opioid (other than heroin)
Further Charges:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Flight from peace officer
- Obstruct peace officer
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud),
- Driving while under suspension
- Careless driving
- Speeding 1 - 49 km/h over posted limit
The three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 4, 2021.
