OPP Locate Stolen Vehicle & Lay 22 Charges Against 3 People

On January 28, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Highway 69 near Britt, north of Parry Sound. Officers attempted to stop a southbound vehicle which fled from police. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 69 in Pointe Au Baril, Ontario.

As a result of further investigation, a 38 year-old woman, a 21 year-old woman, both of Sudbury, Ontario, and a 36 year-old of Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Ontario are charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime - over $5000

Possession of a Schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance - cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance - opioid (other than heroin)

Further Charges:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Flight from peace officer

Obstruct peace officer

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud),

Driving while under suspension

Careless driving

Speeding 1 - 49 km/h over posted limit

The three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 4, 2021.