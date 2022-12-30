OPP Looking For Help In Locating This Stolen Snowmobile; Cash Reward Is Possible
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On December 26, 2022, members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the theft of a snow machine from a property on Highway 17, Markstay-Warren.
Sometime between, December 16-26, 2022, unknown person(s) attended the property and removed a red and black 2021 Skidoo AHM.
Officers are seeking the public's assistance in locating the stolen snow machine and to identifying the person or persons involved.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000."
