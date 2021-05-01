iHeartRadio
OPP Looking for Public Help in French River Arson

Stucture Fire #2

On April 29, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noëlville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Fire Marshall, began an arson investigation on Turenne Road, French River.   

Earlier that morning around 1:00 a.m. members from the French River Fire Department responded to a structural fire at a seasonal residence, which was unoccupied at the time. The fire was extinguished with extensive damage to the property.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was started by someone.

If anyone has any information regarding this structural fire, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

  • 1-5206386

    Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury Woman

    OPP have laid charges in the death of 40-year-old Amanda Oake in December 2020 near Tilton Lake Road. Kevin Fraser, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury has been charged with Second Degree Murder, and committing an Indignity to a Dead Body. Fraser will be held in custody until his court date May 6.
  • Lasalle_Corridor_Study_Logo

    Open Houses on Sudbury Zoning By-law Amendment for LaSalle Corridor

    Greater Sudbury will hold two virtual open houses this week on the LaSalle Boulevard Corridor Plan and Strategy. The City is considering creating a new zoning framework, including rezoning parcels along the corridor to General Commercial Special, and having new buildings built closer to the street.
  • road-closed-sign-2079685_1280

    UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater Sudbury

    OPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
