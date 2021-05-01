OPP Looking for Public Help in French River Arson

On April 29, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noëlville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Fire Marshall, began an arson investigation on Turenne Road, French River.

Earlier that morning around 1:00 a.m. members from the French River Fire Department responded to a structural fire at a seasonal residence, which was unoccupied at the time. The fire was extinguished with extensive damage to the property.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was started by someone.

If anyone has any information regarding this structural fire, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.