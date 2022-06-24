OPP: Overnight Collision Claims The Life Of 60 Year-Old Chelmsford Woman
UPDATE from the OPP:
"On June 23, 2022, at 11:50 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greater Sudbury Police Service, Sudbury Fire and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle had struck a moose and the driver was ejected.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as, Debbie JOHNSEN, 60-years-of age, from Chelmsford.
The highway was closed for approximately three hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene."
Update:
Highway is open
Original:
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports highway 144 is closed due to a collision.
The highway closure, which was reported at 23:59 is closed at Chelmsford.
More info according to 511 Northeastern: Closure between McKenzie Road East and Joanette Street West - All lanes closed in both directions due to a collision.
Detour: Joanette to Bradley to Vermillion Lake back onto Hwy 144.
You may be interested in...
-
OPP: Overnight Collision Claims The Life Of 60 Year-Old Chelmsford WomanThe Ministry of Transportation (MTO) had originally reported highway 144 was closed due to a collision.
-
OPP Identify & Charge Sudbury Man After Fatal HWY 144 Weekend CrashPreliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Traveling 130 km/h In Posted 80 ZoneA 24 year-old from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving & speeding.