iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

OPP: Overnight Collision Claims The Life Of 60 Year-Old Chelmsford Woman

OPP

UPDATE from the OPP:

"On June 23, 2022, at 11:50 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greater Sudbury Police Service, Sudbury Fire and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle had struck a moose and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as, Debbie JOHNSEN, 60-years-of age, from Chelmsford.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene."

Update:

Highway is open

Original:

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports highway 144 is closed due to a collision.

The highway closure, which was reported at 23:59 is closed at Chelmsford.  

More info according to 511 Northeastern: Closure between McKenzie Road East and Joanette Street West - All lanes closed in both directions due to a collision.

Detour: Joanette to Bradley to Vermillion Lake back onto Hwy 144.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram