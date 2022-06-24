OPP: Overnight Collision Claims The Life Of 60 Year-Old Chelmsford Woman

UPDATE from the OPP:

"On June 23, 2022, at 11:50 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greater Sudbury Police Service, Sudbury Fire and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle had struck a moose and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as, Debbie JOHNSEN, 60-years-of age, from Chelmsford.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene."

Update:

Highway is open

Original:

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports highway 144 is closed due to a collision.

The highway closure, which was reported at 23:59 is closed at Chelmsford.

More info according to 511 Northeastern: Closure between McKenzie Road East and Joanette Street West - All lanes closed in both directions due to a collision.

Detour: Joanette to Bradley to Vermillion Lake back onto Hwy 144.