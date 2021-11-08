iHeartRadio
OPP Pups Strike A Pose For A Great Cause

2022-Canine-Calendar4

The following is a release from the OPP:

For more than 50 years, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Canine Unit handlers and canines have been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions to keep Ontarians safe. Between providing assistance for search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence, Canine Unit canines took time to put their best paws forward for charity.

In the sixth annual OPP Canine Unit calendar, canines from across Ontario show off their specialized skills and day-to-day commitment to community safety. Each month features a canine with a write-up identifying their specialty, their role and home location. For instance, two-year-old Conan of London shows off his search and rescue skills in June. In March's photo, you will see our newest training course graduate, Felix from Norfolk, climbing aboard the hovering helicopter with his handler. See Duke, a Malinois Cross from North Bay, tracking in the thick snow in December's photo.

All proceeds from the 2022 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. The charities thank everyone for their generosity as last year's calendar sales raised more than $22,000 for these worthy causes. Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shopp at oppshop.on.ca

