OPP Reminds You That OFSC Trails Are For Exclusive Use Of Snowmobiles


Provincial Police in the Sudbury area were recently conducting snowmobile patrols & came across a vehicle stuck on an OFSC trail.

A 29 year-old driver from Sudbury was charged for trespassing.

Police would like to remind the public that the OFSC trails are for the exclusive use of snowmobiles

