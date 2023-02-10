OPP Reminds You That OFSC Trails Are For Exclusive Use Of Snowmobiles
Provincial Police in the Sudbury area were recently conducting snowmobile patrols & came across a vehicle stuck on an OFSC trail.
A 29 year-old driver from Sudbury was charged for trespassing.
Police would like to remind the public that the OFSC trails are for the exclusive use of snowmobiles
